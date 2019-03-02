In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Frances BASTOW is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019. View



BASTOW (Frances Helen):

Our beautiful Wife, Mother and Nonna. It's six years today. Your heart of gold stopped beating. Two smiling eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. The tears in our eyes will wipe away. But the love in our hearts will forever stay. May the beautiful winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, "How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here".

Love today and always Harry, Michael, Stephen, Brett and families Lunch as always at Rifo's







BASTOW (Frances Helen):Our beautiful Wife, Mother and Nonna. It's six years today. Your heart of gold stopped beating. Two smiling eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. The tears in our eyes will wipe away. But the love in our hearts will forever stay. May the beautiful winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, "How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here".Love today and always Harry, Michael, Stephen, Brett and families Lunch as always at Rifo's Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers