BASTOW (Frances Helen):
Our beautiful Wife, Mother and Nonna. It's six years today. Your heart of gold stopped beating. Two smiling eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. The tears in our eyes will wipe away. But the love in our hearts will forever stay. May the beautiful winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, "How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here".
Love today and always Harry, Michael, Stephen, Brett and families Lunch as always at Rifo's
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019