RICKARD (Fonnie Alicia ): Passed away Friday 8th February 2019 at Blue Wren Lodge, Denmark. You lived such a full and amazing life and touched the hearts of so many. You spent your life caring for others, it was my privilege to care for you when you needed it, my life was fuller for having you in it. Goodbye my friend, rest peacefully. Michelle Burkett A memorial celebration of Fonnie's life will be held at Blue Wren Lodge, Thursday 21 February
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019
