Currently, the Guest Book for Flora MACDONALD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 1 April 2019.
MACDONALD (Flora May):
29.3.1932 - 27.3.2019 Died peacefully beside her beloved Husband. Much loved and loving Wife of 65 years to Ross. Mother of Debra, Andrew, Joanne and Grant. Dear JoJo to Christopher, Cameron, Gavin, Nathan, Isabelle, Georgia and Brodie; and to a new generation of 7 Great Grandchildren. Sister to Ann, Priscilla, David and Stephen.
Wife, Mother, Mother- in-law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Friend and Teacher.
Treasured memories of a woman of many colours, loved by many.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 29, 2019