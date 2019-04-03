Funeral notice



BIANCHINI:

The Funeral Mass for Mr Ferdinando Carlo Bianchini formerly of Stirling will be celebrated in St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, corner Franklin and Shakespeare Streets, Leederville commencing at 10.00am on MONDAY (08.04.2019). The Cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of the Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11.45am for the Entombment Service at the Mausoleum.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Mary's Church, Leederville at 7.00pm on SUNDAY (07.04.2019).



502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266

WA Family Owned

