KLEIN (Evelyn):
Loving wife of Tom (dec). Devoted mother of Yvette, Lindsay and Verne. Respected mother-in-law of Rob and Tricia. Adored nan of Leisha and Matt, Steven and Olivia, Mark and Rhema, Jeremy and Cherie, Brydan and Lauren and Thomas. Treasured great-nanny of Austin, Scarlett and Eve.
Special memories of you hold a dear place in each of our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019