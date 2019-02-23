Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Evelyn HILL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019. View



HILL (Evelyn):

(nee Barnes)

Passed away peacefully in her sleep 22.2.19 aged 95. Wife of Reg (dec) for 59 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Brian and Marg, Les and Sue, Leonie and Laurie. Fond grandmother to Julie, Michael and Ben, Michelle and John, Daniel, Shannon and Natalie. Fond great grandmother to Jackson and Ella, Jayden and Lachlan, Asha, Abbey, James, Sienna and Vinnie. Mum only ever wanted the best for all of us and leaves us with many wonderful memories of her as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Amana Living (Wearne Home), Mandurah for their dedicated care and family support.









Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019

