DATTILO (Eugene Vincent):

06.07.1956 - 08.04.2017 Today is a day of remembrance when you closed your eyes and said "goodbye" to us.

Eugene with each day that passes we miss you more and more.

It has been two years but the pain is still as strong as the day you left us.

We think and speak of you daily and feel your presence constantly.

We have so many precious and everlasting memories of you deep in our hearts with love.

Eugene you were such an inspiration to us and we will never forget your warmth and loving smile.

You will be remembered always our wonderful and adored angel, forever watching over us and forever in our hearts.

Eugene I will cherish the beautiful, loving and caring times we spent together with Jason, Cameron and Rosalba ever and ever forever and ever.

We are as one. Your loving sweetheart Wendy Dad, it's been two years but it doesn't get any easier. The pain is still strong however, even though I can't see or hear you I can still feel you.

Love you so much forever and ever.

Your son Jason. My Dad, I miss you so very much every day.

I love you with all my heart forever and ever.

Your loving and special boy Cameron.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019

