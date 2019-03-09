Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Ethel MCSWEENEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019. View



MCSWEENEY

(Ethel May):

13.10.1931 - 08.03.2019

Adoring and much loved Wife of Malcolm (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law to Suzanne and Ray, Michelle and Scott and Glen (dec). Cherished Nana of Mark and Nadin, Stuart and Meg, Danny and Megan, Steve and Renee, Chris and Julia, Calvin, Liam and Che. Super Great Nan of Kane and Kya, Hailee, Caitlyn and Imogen, Isla May, Milly and the Bump, Taylor and Ethan, Jack and Mila.

Always a lady, who asked for so little and gave so much.

Funeral to be advised.



McSWEENEY

(Ethel May):

Mum we loved you so much. Your passing leaves a huge hole in our family. You will always be remembered. Rest in peace now and give Dad and Glen a big hug from us all.

Suzanne and Ray.



McSWEENEY

(Ethel May):

Our Nan was a beautiful person with a massive heart. She loved to catch up with all her beautiful Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren as we all did to see her. She was so strong and quick witted right to the end and we'll sorely miss chatting to her about her beloved West Coast Eagles. So glad she saw them finish on top.

Love you Nan.

Mark and Nadin, Kane and Kya.



McSWEENEY

(Ethel May):

We'll always remember Nan for her love for the family, love and keen mind for sport, great Christmases at her place and her strength and resilience, specially over the last few years.

Stuart and Meg, Hailee, Caitlin and Imogen.



McSWEENEY

(Ethel May):

We all loved Nan, she was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Lots of great memories and we were all lucky to have had such a great Nan and Pop for as long as we did. We are glad she got to meet Isla and Milly. I know how much she loved them.

Danny, Megan, Isla and Milly.

McSWEENEY

(Ethel May):

Miss you deeply Nan, you will be forever in our hearts. Say G'day to Pop for us all.

Love Steve, Renee, Taylor and Ethan.

McSWEENEY

(Ethel May):

You were a wonderful Nana, best in the world, and that's the way it will always be. I can still remember the taste of your perfectly buttered vegemite toast. No one will ever come close and this memory will never fade. We promise to keep you alive in our home by sharing stories of you and Pop with our children for years to come. We are so glad our kids got to meet you and feel your warm hug before you left. Give Pop a kiss from us up there.

Always cherished, forever loved. Chris, Julia, Jack and Mila.





Funeral Director Info

MCSWEENEY(Ethel May):13.10.1931 - 08.03.2019Adoring and much loved Wife of Malcolm (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law to Suzanne and Ray, Michelle and Scott and Glen (dec). Cherished Nana of Mark and Nadin, Stuart and Meg, Danny and Megan, Steve and Renee, Chris and Julia, Calvin, Liam and Che. Super Great Nan of Kane and Kya, Hailee, Caitlyn and Imogen, Isla May, Milly and the Bump, Taylor and Ethan, Jack and Mila.Always a lady, who asked for so little and gave so much.Funeral to be advised.McSWEENEY(Ethel May):Mum we loved you so much. Your passing leaves a huge hole in our family. You will always be remembered. Rest in peace now and give Dad and Glen a big hug from us all.Suzanne and Ray.McSWEENEY(Ethel May):Our Nan was a beautiful person with a massive heart. She loved to catch up with all her beautiful Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren as we all did to see her. She was so strong and quick witted right to the end and we'll sorely miss chatting to her about her beloved West Coast Eagles. So glad she saw them finish on top.Love you Nan.Mark and Nadin, Kane and Kya.McSWEENEY(Ethel May):We'll always remember Nan for her love for the family, love and keen mind for sport, great Christmases at her place and her strength and resilience, specially over the last few years.Stuart and Meg, Hailee, Caitlin and Imogen.McSWEENEY(Ethel May):We all loved Nan, she was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Lots of great memories and we were all lucky to have had such a great Nan and Pop for as long as we did. We are glad she got to meet Isla and Milly. I know how much she loved them.Danny, Megan, Isla and Milly.McSWEENEY(Ethel May):Miss you deeply Nan, you will be forever in our hearts. Say G'day to Pop for us all.Love Steve, Renee, Taylor and Ethan.McSWEENEY(Ethel May):You were a wonderful Nana, best in the world, and that's the way it will always be. I can still remember the taste of your perfectly buttered vegemite toast. No one will ever come close and this memory will never fade. We promise to keep you alive in our home by sharing stories of you and Pop with our children for years to come. We are so glad our kids got to meet you and feel your warm hug before you left. Give Pop a kiss from us up there.Always cherished, forever loved. Chris, Julia, Jack and Mila. Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers