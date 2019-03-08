|
TURNER (Esther):
Passed away peacefully at Waminda on 7.3.2019. Loved wife of Clarrie Dixon (dec) and Harold Turner (dec). Loving mother of Margaret and Ron, mother-in-law of Rick and Dawn, grandmother of Michelle and Alan, great grandmother of Harley, Amber, Rebecca, Zachary and Justin.
Thanks to staff at Waminda for their loving care and attention.
Always in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019