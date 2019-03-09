|
TAYLOR (nee Sprigg)
Esme Isobel:
16.08.1925 - 08.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at Albany Community Hospice 8th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of Doug (dec), loved Mum of Lyn, Anne (dec), Ron and Lani. Special Nan of Paul and Lesa, Anna, Brad and Brigette, Glen and Jo and Mark. Treasured Great Nan of Brayden, Taylor, Eleanor, Charlotte, George and Stella.
A very big thank you to the staff at Albany Hospital and Albany Community Hospice for the care and compassion shown to our Mum and Nan.
"Forever in our hearts."
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019