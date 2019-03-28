Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Errol PUSTKUCHEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 31 March 2019. View



PUSTKUCHEN (Errol):

One sad year ago today you left us. You've just walked on ahead of me and I have got to understand you must release the one you love and let go of their hand. I try to cope the best I can but I'm missing you so much and If I could only see you and once more feel your touch, yes you've just walked on ahead of me. Don't worry I'll be fine but now and then I swear I feel your hand slip into mine. Loved and remembered everyday.

Vicki, Tania, Craig and Grandies



