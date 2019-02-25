Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Erminia DI LORETO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 February 2019. View



Di LORETO (Erminia):

Born 19th February 1945,

Tortorici Sicily.

Passed away 20th February 2019.

Loving Wife of Saverio. Much loved Mother to Nuccio, Antonella, Marisa, Bruno and Rosalia. Loving Nonna to Renae, Julian, Alex, Saverio, Isabella and Antonio.



Di Loreto (Erminia):

To my Beautiful Wife Erminia, 53 wonderful years of marriage I will forever be grateful for. We have lived, loved and laughed together. Most of all we have shared some wonderful times with our family. I will always love you, my darling wife. You and your beautiful face are going to be deeply missed.

Forever be in my heart. Your loving husband Saverio and daughter Marisa.



Di Loreto (Erminia):

Our hearts are still heavy with sorrow for you were taken away from us much too soon Mum.

You touched so many lives with your love and joy and taught those who knew you how to love life in the toughest moments, how to be compassionate and patient. You were an inspiration. We will be forever grateful for having you as part of our lives. We will miss you and your beautiful smile but know you're now at peace.

Rest in peace. Nuccio and Rosalia.



Di Loreto (Erminia):

My beautiful loving Mum. Our hearts are broken, no words we write will ever say how much we love and will miss you. Life will never be the same. Always so proud to call you our Mum. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts always. The memories we have will last forever. Our hearts ache for a lady who puts everyone first. Your love, support and guidance was endless. Mum may you rest in peace.

Love Antonella and Bruno.



Di Loreto (Erminia):

Dear Nonna,

You left us too early. Thank you for always being the best Nonna. You were one of a kind, and always put us grandkids first. We love you so much and we are truly going to Miss you. We know you will now be our guardian angel looking down from heaven on us. Love Renae, Julian, Alex Saverio, Isabella and Antonio.

