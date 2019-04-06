|
Currently, the Guest Book for Eric NIDD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019.
NIDD (Eric John Russell):
Eric passed away on 4.4.2019. A great life, well lived on his terms, he will be sadly missed and was very loved.
Gwendoline, Paul, Peter, Louise, Beth, Jill, Nigel, 6 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren and Suzie the 'Wonder Dog'.
Acts 2 : 34 God raised him up.
NIDD (Eric John Russell):
Life is not how you finished, it's about how you lived. Dad will be missed and loved, goodbye Magic Man.
Louise, Nigel, Andrew, Joshua and Emily.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019