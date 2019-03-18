CIULLO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Emilio Ciullo of Landsdale will be celebrated in St Brigid's Catholic Church, cnr Aberdeen and Fitzgerald St's, Northbridge commencing at 11.00am on FRIDAY (22.3.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd, Karrakatta at 1.00pm for a Burial Service.
Rosary will be recited at 10.00am FRIDAY (22.3.2019).
For those wishing to pay their respects, may do so at the viewing at the conclusion of the Rosary.
Family would appreciate no visitors at the house.
502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019