CIULLO (Emilio):
Born San Pietro Italy 24.3.1937. Passed away suddenly after a short illness. Beloved Husband of Maria and loving Father of Teresa, Lucia and Domenico. Loved Father-in-law of Lui and Mick. Adored Nonno of Nadia, Cassandra, Amanda, Jordan, Alex, Anthony and Nonno of Armani and Paris.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019