SPINELLA (Emanuele):
19.7.1915 - 3.3.1989 My darling husband, it's 30 years since you left us. Dearest Dad to Rose, Josie, Rita, father-in-law of Charlie (dec), Dominic and Tony. You are loved and missed so very much by your loving family. We miss your laughter, sense of fun and humour, especially your life stories and your unforgettable singing. You left us with some beautiful memories that we will treasure forever. You are in our hearts and thoughts always. Concetta and our beautiful family
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 4, 2019