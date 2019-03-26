|
RYAN ( Elynor Mary):
Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House Geraldton 24th March 2019.
Loved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of Mary and Neil, Damian and Wendy, Simon and Christine and Erin and Kevin. Nanna to Jonathon, Sarah, Ellen, Matthew, Caitlyn, Elizabeth (dec) and Andrew. Great-Nanna to Seth and Nate.
Always in our Hearts
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019