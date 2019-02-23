PAICE (Elsie Sidonie ): 4.12.1925 - 20.02.2019
|
Loved wife of Alexander (Geoff) (dec), dearly loved Mother of Rosemarie, Sandra (dec), Alexander and David and Mother-in-law to Bob, Silvana and Donna. Adored Nana of 6, step-Nana of 3 and Great Nana of 7.
Passed peacefully with family by her side, now reunited with Dad and Sandra.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019