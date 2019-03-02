|
MITCHELL Elsie (Toppy):
30.6.1918 - 27.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at Jeremiah Donovan House, aged 100 years. Beloved Wife of Len Coe (dec) and Allan (dec). Loving Mother of Leonie, Ken, Margaret and Ray. Mother-in-law of Tom (dec), Judith, Jim and Kaye. Loved Nanna, Great-Nanna and Great- Great-Nanna of many.
Treasured memories held by all. Now reunited with Allan and at peace.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019