|
Currently, the Guest Book for Elsie BENNETTS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019.
BENNETTS (Elsie Mary):
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 9.3.2019 at Bethanie Peel Nursing Home. Beloved wife of James (dec), mother of Cheryl, Alison and Peter. Mother-in-law to Allan, Don (dec) and Fryda. Nanna to Tracey, Grant, Brett, Donna, Russell, Steven and Kylie. Great Grandmother of 15. You were the best Mum, no more pain or suffering, now rest in peace. A Private Cremation has been held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019