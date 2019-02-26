ARTUSO:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Elsie Artuso of Mount Lawley will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 64 Mary Street Highgate, commencing at 1:30 PM on FRIDAY (1.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 3.00 pm for a Entombment service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 64 Mary Street Highgate, at 12:45 PM on FRIDAY (1.03.2019) immediately before Mass.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019