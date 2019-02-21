Elly KEIL

KEIL (Elly Agnes ): Late of Merredin and Moline House Karrinyup. Born Lithuania 5.2.1922, died Perth 19.2.2019. Wife of Don (dec); mother of George (dec), Peter and Tony; grandmother of Sophie, Alex and Dawn; great grandmother of Isabel and Madeleine; mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law of Pam, Alison, Ulrike and Graham. Her long loving life ended peacefully and she will be remembered by many with great affection.

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019
