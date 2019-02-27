MORTON (Ella ): Much loved sister of Dave and Margaret (both dec), loving aunt to Judith and Lin, Christine and Bruce, David and Sue, and John and great aunt to Patrick, Daniel, Shawn (dec) and Sharon. Ella, a special lady who will be greatly missed but fondly remembered. Our thoughts and love go out to Shirley, Noelene, Greg and all their families.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019