RILEY (Elizabeth Frances):
(nee Penny):
(28.06.1951 - 02.02.2019)
Daughter of Walter and Laura Penny (dec). Wife of John Robert Riley (dec). Sister of Mavis, Trevor, Neil, Irene, Joyce, Isaac, Andrew, Syd, Fay (all dec) and Kelvin, Moira, and Phillip. A life spent caring for others, a shoulder to cry on, with arms that embraced. One who always gave, never asking for anything in return.
Matthew 11:28 Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
Rest in peace our sister, forever our love,
Kelly, Moi, and Phil.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019