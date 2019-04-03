PAVLOVICH (Elizabeth ): Love and miss you Elizabeth. Your spirit is now free. So much wonderful history together, so many precious memories and lifetime experiences - for we have been like family for so many years. Dearest best friend of Katica for 70 years, Godmother to Tracy, caring family friend to Liz, Lloyd and Darren.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Elizabeth PAVLOVICH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 6 April 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019