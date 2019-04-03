Elizabeth PAVLOVICH

PAVLOVICH (Elizabeth ): Love and miss you Elizabeth. Your spirit is now free. So much wonderful history together, so many precious memories and lifetime experiences - for we have been like family for so many years. Dearest best friend of Katica for 70 years, Godmother to Tracy, caring family friend to Liz, Lloyd and Darren.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019
