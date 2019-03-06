KELLOW (Eira ): 2.10.1926 to 28.2.2019 In loving memory of Eira, wife of James Joseph (dec). Mother of Yvonne and Graham.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Eira KELLOW is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019.
Mother-in-law to Les and Noeline. Grandma to Sherin, Melissa and Farhad, Monique and Rod, Jasmine and Tim.
Great-Grandma to Laila, Matilda, Archie, Emily and Jaxon. Passed away peacefully at Barridale Lodge. With many thanks to the caring staff.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019