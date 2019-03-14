|
Currently, the Guest Book for Eileen FIGLIOMENI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019.
FIGLIOMENI
(Eileen Delyse):
(The Magic Woman) You have been gone for 5 years and nothing is the same. Memories of you will never fade. You will always be on our minds. Wishing the years could rewind. "Your Family," Frank Snr, Michael (dec), Stephen, Jonnine,
Frank Jnr, Andrew, Mark
Valerie, Dylan, Georgia,
Josh, Hayden, Tyler and Michael Jnr.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019