ATHERDEN (Eileen):
In loving memory of my darling wife. Beautiful memories are mine forever. Love David.
14.3.1925 - 17.3.2019 Dearly loved mother of Jim and Maureen. Fond mother-in-law of Pam (dec) and Bob. Grand mother of 5, Great Grand mother of 10. We will love and miss her forever.
Funeral details to follow at a later date.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019