EDDY Edward (Ted):
10.04.1940 - 12.02.2019 Loving husband of Margaret, much loved father of Danielle and David and father-in-law of Greg. Beloved Pum of Ben and Naomi, Brianna and Aaron, Jordan, Dale and Mackenzie, Loved great-Pum of Eugene.
Now at peace with the Lord and pain-free.
Funeral time in the West Australian at a later date.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019