DAVIS (Edward Henry):

1922 - 2019 Family man, Farmer, Real Estate man, Sportsman and WW2 Veteran of RAAF, 463 and 617 Squadrons Bomber Command.

A very generous and caring man who lived a long, full and rewarding life

Loving husband of Patricia (dec). Father of Tony and Vivienne, Wendy and Jerry.

Grandfather of Rhys and Liza, Belinda and Phil, Kass and Brooke, Ashley (dec), Karl and Rhiannon and Suzanne. Great Grandfather of Thomas, Henry and Adelaide, William, Benjamin and Gabriella, Kade and Ivar.

Special thanks to Bethel Residential Care, Albany and Dr Darcy Smith and Dr Maleeha Farooqui.









