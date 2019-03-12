Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Edward ANDERSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 15 March 2019. View



ANDERSON

Edward William (Bill):

Loving husband of the late Elizabeth June (Betty). Bill passed on 4 March 2019 in Perth WA aged 88 years, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer and Alzheimers. Bill was cremated privately as was his wish, and has returned to 'his people' - pain-free at last. Thanks to Drs Fola Bello, Kola Orandumi, Sarah Boxley and Craig Waters. Thanks and appreciation also to the efforts of 'Gracewood' staff who cared about, and for, Bill.



ANDERSON

Edward William (Bill):

Loved and respected Dad of Sarah-Jane and father-in-law of Russell. Proud Papa of 3 Grand-daughters and Great Papa Billy to 2 Great-Grandaughters. Bill spent his earlier life farming in NZ, and was a proud breeder of award-winning stud Merinos, and amongst other achievements he also made a mean drop of home brew. He also played the guitar when time allowed, and was a Kris Kristofferson fan: 'Don't look so sad, I know it's over. But life goes on, and this old world will keep on turning. Let's just be glad we had this time to spend together... For the good times'.



ANDERSON

Edward William (Bill):

Loved and respected Dad of Liz and partner Nigel. Loving Pop to his Granddaughter. Dad, you worked so hard all your life and even towards the end you were still working hard to stay with us. Now you can rest pain free and at peace.

RIP the gentle man of the land. Donations to Alzheimers Research would be appreciated. Messages may be sent C/- Purslowe & Chipper Funerals, PO Box 541, South Fremantle, 6162.









Funeral Director Info

ANDERSONEdward William (Bill):Loving husband of the late Elizabeth June (Betty). Bill passed on 4 March 2019 in Perth WA aged 88 years, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer and Alzheimers. Bill was cremated privately as was his wish, and has returned to 'his people' - pain-free at last. Thanks to Drs Fola Bello, Kola Orandumi, Sarah Boxley and Craig Waters. Thanks and appreciation also to the efforts of 'Gracewood' staff who cared about, and for, Bill.ANDERSONEdward William (Bill):Loved and respected Dad of Sarah-Jane and father-in-law of Russell. Proud Papa of 3 Grand-daughters and Great Papa Billy to 2 Great-Grandaughters. Bill spent his earlier life farming in NZ, and was a proud breeder of award-winning stud Merinos, and amongst other achievements he also made a mean drop of home brew. He also played the guitar when time allowed, and was a Kris Kristofferson fan: 'Don't look so sad, I know it's over. But life goes on, and this old world will keep on turning. Let's just be glad we had this time to spend together... For the good times'.ANDERSONEdward William (Bill):Loved and respected Dad of Liz and partner Nigel. Loving Pop to his Granddaughter. Dad, you worked so hard all your life and even towards the end you were still working hard to stay with us. Now you can rest pain free and at peace.RIP the gentle man of the land. Donations to Alzheimers Research would be appreciated. Messages may be sent C/- Purslowe & Chipper Funerals, PO Box 541, South Fremantle, 6162. Published in The West Australian on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers