WOODWARD (Edna ): Passed away 28th February. At peace now joining her beloved John. Much loved mother of Beverley, Robert, Bill and Steve, mother-in-law to Michael, Kaye, Debbie and Judith, grandmother to Michelle, Matt, Christopher, Leanne, Steve, Anita and Jamie, great grandmother to Jessamy, Annalise, Ravi, Caleb, Kai, Lachlan, Finn, Ash and Holly.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Edna WOODWARD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 4 March 2019.
Funeral at Pinnaroo, 11am, Monday 11 March
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 1, 2019