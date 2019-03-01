Edna WOODWARD

WOODWARD (Edna ): Passed away 28th February. At peace now joining her beloved John. Much loved mother of Beverley, Robert, Bill and Steve, mother-in-law to Michael, Kaye, Debbie and Judith, grandmother to Michelle, Matt, Christopher, Leanne, Steve, Anita and Jamie, great grandmother to Jessamy, Annalise, Ravi, Caleb, Kai, Lachlan, Finn, Ash and Holly.
Funeral at Pinnaroo, 11am, Monday 11 March



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 1, 2019
