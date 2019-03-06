|
CARROLL (Edith Amy):
Devoted wife of Ray (dec). Loving mother of Harry and Shirley (dec), Loved and respected Mother- in-Law to Julie. Loving Grandmother of Tanya, Jade and Caoimhe, Brad and Amanda, Cory and Carmen, Aaron and Sophie, Jarrod and Sarah, Hayden and Bianca. Special Great Grand- mother of 12 and Great Great Grandmother of 1.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019