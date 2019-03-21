|
Currently, the Guest Book for Eddie FAIRFOUL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 March 2019.
FAIRFOUL Edward (Eddie):
19.07.1932 - 18.03.2019 Only child of Ian and Dorothy Fairfoul (both dec) Loved husband of Maureen (dec), partner of Anita, father of Lea and Jennifer, father-in-law to Allan and Paul, grand- father of Edward, Harper and Oxley.
Life's labour finally done. Stop all the clocks
FAIRFOUL (Eddie):
Goodbye my friend, my mate and companion.
We had 17 great years. I'll miss you Anita
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019