Duncan MCGILLIVRAY

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "McG illivray (Duncan ): 31.3.80 - 22.3.19 Loved elder son..."
    - Duncan MCGILLIVRAY
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "McG illivray (Duncan ): Sadly and with much love I bid..."
    - Duncan MCGILLIVRAY
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Duncan MCGILLIVRAY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 31 March 2019.

McG illivray (Duncan ): 31.3.80 - 22.3.19 Loved elder son of Ross and Shirley. Brother and brother-in-law of Cameron and Jess. Partner of Sera.
We remember when you were young, you shone like the sun.
How we wish, how we wish you were here.

MCGILLIVRAY (Duncan):
Dunx, it still doesn't feel real and I don't think it ever will. Miss you every day. Love you brother. Cam

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com