McG illivray (Duncan ): 31.3.80 - 22.3.19 Loved elder son of Ross and Shirley. Brother and brother-in-law of Cameron and Jess. Partner of Sera.
Currently, the Guest Book for Duncan MCGILLIVRAY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 31 March 2019.
We remember when you were young, you shone like the sun.
How we wish, how we wish you were here.
MCGILLIVRAY (Duncan):
Dunx, it still doesn't feel real and I don't think it ever will. Miss you every day. Love you brother. Cam
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 28, 2019