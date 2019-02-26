DOHERTY (Dulcie May ): An exceptional lady passed away 22nd February, 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of Jack (deceased), Mother of Anne and Vicki, Mother-in-Law to Richard; Nanna to John and Fern and Kate and Andrew. Great-grandmother to Phoebe, Eli, Oscar and Thomas.
She adored her family and will be missed every day; but has filled our lives with abundant memories.
Wide-ranging friendships through all the activities in which she was involved over her long life; bonds forged with laughter and caring.
Our Matriarch leaves a valued legacy and a strong place in our hearts.
She will be forever remembered, with love and affection.
Many thanks to all at Meath Care, Como, for the respect, care and love given to Dulcie.
Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019