(Dugald Angus Neil ): Passed away suddenly on March 8th aged 63.



Taken too soon but without suffering after a long and hard fought battle.



Much loved Husband of Virginia, devoted Father and Father-in-law of Jocelyn and Craig, Owen and Michelle, Meredith and Nathan. Grandpa of eight adored grandchildren.



A much respected and admired man of the land who devoted his life to the betterment of his family and his cherished "Caris Park". He has created a mighty legacy.



Though I held you in my arms you slipped away but my heart will never let go of the precious memories we made during thirty nine years of marriage. Goodbye just for now my love. Virginia

xxxx RIP Dad, you are my idol. I have learnt so much from you and will do my best to carry on your legacy. I will miss your guidance and support. The last mob is drafted, the cattle are prime. They're on the truck, it's knock off time. Love Owen, Michelle, Eden, Jordan and Chace

xxxx Dear Dad, I could not have hoped for a more loving Father and Grandfather to my children. We will miss you dearly and you will be forever in our hearts. All our love, Meredith, Nathan, Caris and Blake.

xxxx You were taken from us too soon and we didn't get to say goodbye. We shall miss your sage advice, unconditional love and support. Love you forever, Jocelyn, Craig, Jasmine, Rhett and Max.



