HANCOCK

(Donald Alexander):

Passed away peacefully 31.03.2019.

Loved husband of Patricia. Father of Lynn, Duncan and Andrew, father-in-law of Mary. Grandfather of Krystina, Jonah, Sean, Elias, Levi, Matty, Denham and Ruby.

Great grandfather of Billie and Mia.

A true gentleman, father and husband committed to his family and the work that he loved, a faithful servant gone to be with the Lord.

Thank you for being in our lives and thank you for the love you gave us all.



HANCOCK

(Donald Alexander):

The love of my life, I cherish the 65 years together. I will always love and miss you, until we meet again.

Your loving wife, Patricia.



HANCOCK

(Donald Alexander):

Dear Dad, love you forever, I will miss you so much. A better and kinder man there could never be. I love you until we meet again.

Your daughter Lynn.



