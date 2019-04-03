|
HANCOCK
(Donald Alexander):
Passed away peacefully 31.03.2019.
Loved husband of Patricia. Father of Lynn, Duncan and Andrew, father-in-law of Mary. Grandfather of Krystina, Jonah, Sean, Elias, Levi, Matty, Denham and Ruby.
Great grandfather of Billie and Mia.
A true gentleman, father and husband committed to his family and the work that he loved, a faithful servant gone to be with the Lord.
Thank you for being in our lives and thank you for the love you gave us all.
HANCOCK
(Donald Alexander):
The love of my life, I cherish the 65 years together. I will always love and miss you, until we meet again.
Your loving wife, Patricia.
HANCOCK
(Donald Alexander):
Dear Dad, love you forever, I will miss you so much. A better and kinder man there could never be. I love you until we meet again.
Your daughter Lynn.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019