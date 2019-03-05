|
PHILLIPS (Dorothy Jean):
23.08.1935 - 01.03.2019 Beloved wife of 61 years to Robert (Chum). Mother of Sandra, Allison, David and Carol. Mother-in-law of Don, Walt, Janet and Shane. Grandmother of 12. Great Grandmother of 1. Peaceful at last, leaving treasured memories of a lovely lady.
Thanks to Staff of Silver Chain and Bethesda Hospital Palliative Care for their kind service.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019