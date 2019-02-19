Dorothy MUIR

MUIR (Dorothy):
Loved younger sister of Pat (dec), Liz and twin sister of Mary.
No more pain now Dot. Rest peacefully MUIR (Dorothy):
Dot, loved twin sister of Mary. Very fond sister-in-law of Kevin (dec) and loved aunty of Sue, Noelene, Jackie, Richard and families.
Now reunited with her beloved Jules finishing their travels together.
Love you Dot, Mares



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019
