    Published in: The West Australian
MARTIN Dorothy Rose
(nee Lewis):
Aged 87. Peacefully passed away on Thursday 4th April 2019 in Perth, Western Australia. Dorothy was the very loving wife of Ian and Mum to Grace (Graeme), Ruth (Mark), Annette, Owen (Jill), and Lisa (Michael). Devoted Grandmum to 25 grandchildren and great-Grandmum to 5. Will be greatly missed.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019
