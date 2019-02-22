|
Currently, the Guest Book for Dorothy LINES is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 25 February 2019.
LINES Dorothy Jean
(Jeanie):
Formerly from Ballidu and Rockingham. Born 27th August 1917, passed away peacefully 19th February 2019. Wife of Eric (dec), Mum to Graeme and Roma. Dearly loved Mum of Graeme and Daughter-in-law Glenys. Adored Narni of Shell and Greg, Janelle, Nicole and Shane, Brad and Sharon and the Great-Grandkids Garry, Reece, Britt, Alana, Tiarne, Jade, Caitlin and Great-Great-Grandaughter Sofia. We are all going to miss you so much. All the fun and laughter we shared at birthdays and Xmas will be treasured forever.
Rest peacefully our Darling Mum
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019