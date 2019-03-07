Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Dorothy LEE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019. View

LEE (Dorothy Annie ): 7.1.1931 - 28.2.2019

I've laid a book upon the shelf my friends The journey now has reached its end I'm now myself

I'm through with all that noise and strife And reaching out for what is nought The better times I've found in life Are those that are unsought

The world seems strangely new today This calm I've never seen before The passing dream has cleared the way, Suppose I am to live once more?

Author Unknown

To my Golden Leaves who helped me along the way I love you and thank you. Minidot

A private cremation will take place.



LEE (Dorothy):

Loved sister of Gordon, Audrey and Norma (all dec'd) sister-in-law of Margaret. Aunt of Jeffrey, Christine and Greg, great aunt of Natasha.

Treasured memories.



