HARRIS (Jean ): Our Dear Aunt (Dorothy) Jean passed on 11 Feb 2019 after 97 good years, at Katanning. All her nieces and nephews shall miss her singing and feisty humour. West Coast Eagles lost their greatest supporter. Thanks to Helen Blaszcyk and the Juniper Beth Shan team for her care over the last years. With Love, Doug, Ada, Jen, Noelene, Trevor and Lois with their bevy of families
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean HARRIS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 February 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019