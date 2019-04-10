|
FOWLER (nee Pratt)
Dorothy Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Bethanie Fields Nursing Home 4.4.2019 aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Eustace (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Paul and Corinne, Mark and Amanda, Beth and Bhavesh. Special Nana to Tim and Chelsea, Stevie and Nathan and Olivia. Great-grandmother to Hailey, Sophie, Maggie and Levi.
We all thank you for the kindness and love you gave us over the years.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019