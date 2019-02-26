|
BERESFORD (nee Green)
Dorothy Jean:
16.07.1930 - 21.02.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness.
Wife of Eric (dec). Mother of John, Rhonda, Lynette, Graeme (dec), Suzanne and Anita (dec). Grandmother of 18, Great Grandmother of 20.
Treasured memories
BERESFORD (Dorothy):
My darling Mum, oh how I will miss you. You know how much I loved you. A huge gap has been left in all our lives. You gave us so many memories of laughter to keep in our hearts to take away the tears. No more will you be in pain. The Angels have wrapped their arms around you, taking you over the rainbow and into God's care to be with Mumma, Dadda, Anita, Graeme and all your loved ones waiting there for you in joy and light.
Loving mother of Lynette, mother-in-law of Ian, grandmother of Theresa and Wayne, Natasha and Steve, great grandmother of Dylan, Ella and Jorja. RIP.
BERESFORD (Dorothy):
Much loved mother of Rhonda. Grandmother of Sandy, Naomi and Darren. Great grandmother of Pier, Shauna, Calia and Parker. Troy, partner of Naomi. Wonderful mother gone to rest. Your love was caring, kind and compassionate, a heart of gold. Cherished memories forever. You will be sadly missed. From all of us. Rest in Peace.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019