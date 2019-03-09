BANES (Dorothy Isabella ): 29.11.1922 - 7.3.2019
Loving wife to Jack (deceased).
A wonderful Mum to Jack and Elizabeth, Sandy and Tom. A caring and fun loving Grandma to Chris, Naomi and Daniel, Zanah and Anthony, Soraya and Christian.
Great Grandma to 'the light of her life' Jack.
You had an amazing adventure throughout your life and will be dearly missed by us all.
Rest peacefully Mum xxx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019