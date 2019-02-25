|
Currently, the Guest Book for Dorothea SUTHERLIN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 February 2019.
SUTHERLIN (Dorothea):
1925 - 2019, 94 years. Our beautiful Mum born in Moora lived on a farm. She enjoyed all the little birds and the little animals, loved the country life and married our Dad, Marcel Henri Sutherlin and moved into a brand new home in Palmyra in 1950. They had four children Ruth, Neville, Denice, Marc and their spouses Elio, Robyn, Dave and Juan, grandchildren Jason and Kylie, Adele and Aaron, and Susan, also great-grandchild Nartasha. Much loved and will be missed.
Rest in peace. Neville and Marc.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019