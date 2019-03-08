Di 'Florio:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Donato Di 'Florio of Forrestdale will be celebrated in Redemptorist Monastery, Vincent Street, North Perth commencing at 9:15am on SATURDAY (16.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11:00am for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in our Chapel, 1307 Albany Highway, Cannington at 7:00pm on FRIDAY (15.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019