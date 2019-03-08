|
Di 'Florio (Donato):
Born Altino, Italy 9.11.1927, Passed away peacefully 25.3.2019.
Loving husband of Giuseppina and much loved father of Australia Domenica and Marino.
A life well lived. You'll be missed and never forgotten. Loved always. Rest in Peace. God Bless
Our heartfelt condolences to my Sister Giuseppina, Niece Australia and Nephew Marino on the sad loss of your beloved Husband and Father.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Eternal rest Don.
Deepest sympathy from Nicola, Angelanicolina, Michele, Rosa Maria, Nicola and Giuseppina.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019